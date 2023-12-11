Open Menu

HEC Bans Lakki Marwat University From New Admissions, Granting Affiliations

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2023 | 12:00 PM

HEC bans Lakki Marwat University from new admissions, granting affiliations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan has completely banned the University of Lakki Marwat from announcing fresh admissions and granting affiliations to colleges and institutions.

A notification issued here said that the commission during its recent inspection of the university observed serious irregularities flagrant violations and non-adherence to HEC guidelines, criteria and policies that are adversely affecting the quality of education being imparted by the university.

HEC also warned all the stakeholders including students and colleges and institutions not to be admitted to the university or seek affiliations with the University of Lakki Marwat.

It said that there was a country-wide ban on granting fresh affiliation by all public sector universities as well.

