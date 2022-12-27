UrduPoint.com

HEC, British Council Launch Pak-UK Education Gateway To Enhance Partnership

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan and British Council Pakistan on Tuesday have launched a joint programme Pak-UK Education Gateway, which aims to enhance partnership between the higher education sectors of Pakistan and United Kingdom.

In this partnership, the UK and Pakistani universities will work together to develop higher education linkages between UK and Pakistan.

Pak-UK Education Gateway Mobility Partnership for faculty and students provides flexible grants to UK higher education providers (HEPs) and Pakistani universities to design and deliver academically rigorous short-term mobility opportunities in Pakistan and the UK for faculty members and MS and PhD students from their respective institutions.

HEC and British Council Pakistan have launched invitation for full proposals from UK and Pakistani universities for this partnership. The last date for applications is January 31, 2023. More details about faculty mobility programme and student mobility programme are available at website of British Council, Pakistan.

