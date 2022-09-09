UrduPoint.com

HEC, British Council To Develop Policy Framework For Research Assessment

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) in collaboration with the British Council intends to develop and implement a policy framework for research assessment.

According to HEC, this research assessment programme is called customised Research Excellence Framework (REF) for Pakistan under Pakistan UK Education Gateway Programme.

The Research Excellence Framework (REF) UK is a process of expert reviews for assessing the quality of research. The rationale behind REF development is to enhance research productivity, develop benchmarks for quality research, and effectively communicate the impact to stakeholders.

In this context, online registration is encouraged from those individuals who intend to review / are experienced reviewers / or have worked on similar UK exercises titled as Research Assessment Exercise / REF.

Services of suitable individuals may be utilised by HEC to serve as Experts for development of REF, and to assist HEC in design, delivery, and assessment of submissions made for REF.

The selected individuals may also have to serve as Panel Chairs / Panel Experts for review of grant applications received against different calls.

As per eligibility criteria, the applicant may be a faculty member of public / private universities of Pakistan or from any other local Research & Development organisation / industry, think tanks etc.

The applications can be submitted through: http://nrpuonline.hec.gov.pk/NRPUApplication/Profile/Expert Registration on or before October 4, 2022.

The candidates are also asked to submit your updated CVs with the online application.

Appropriate remuneration, corresponding to the approved policy, will be made by HEC upon selection for a specific task by HEC.

HEC aksed that for further information candidates will info-r&d@hec.gov.pk be contacted. unaz@hec.gov.pk.

