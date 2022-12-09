UrduPoint.com

HEC Calls For Applications For Innovator Seed Funds 2022

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 02:50 PM

HEC calls for applications for Innovator Seed Funds 2022

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC), Pakistan has called for applications for Innovator Seed Fund (ISF) - 2022 from Pakistani students under the initiative 'Turn Your Entrepreneurial Idea into a Successful Enterprise'.

HEC, in that regard, has invited innovative start-ups owned by students, alumni, and/or faculty members/researchers (from Public & Private Sector Universities/Degree Awarding Institutions) to apply for the Innovator Seed Fund (ISF) Grant.

According to official sources from HEC, ISF, envisioned for the development of innovation and startup ecosystem in Pakistan, is a flagship initiative of HEC under the Higher Education Development in Pakistan Project (HEDP).

The sources said that ISF is anticipated to support the development of fledgling startups having innovative ideas through the provision of seed funding grants, to transform them into successful and sustainable enterprises.

The grant package includes up to USD 35,000 in seed funding, stretched over startups' proposed budgetary requirements for activities including but not limited to entrepreneurial training, legal/financial / marketing training, and support, among other services, they added.

As per eligibility criteria, the lead applicant must either be a student, alumni, and/or faculty member/researcher of the Higher Education Institutions (public and private).

He/She must have endorsement from one of the HEC Established 35 Business Incubation Centers across Pakistan. The candidates must also have an SECP-registered business concept, ensuring the legal status and promising potential of the startup.

The priority sectors for ISF support include Agriculture, food Resources and Agri Tech, Housing, Construction and Manufacturing, Banking, Microfinance and FinTech, Health Care and Health Tech, Transportation and Logistics, Education and EdTech, E-commerce and Smart Retail, Sustainable Development, Climate and Energy, Emerging Technologies, Creative, Digital Media and Arts & Culture. While the other sectors also included that have the potential for growth and impact, they added.

HEC asked the willing candidates that Innovative Ideas/Concept Notes on the prescribed application template must be submitted via HEC online portal. https://www.rfi.hec.gov.pk. The deadline for application submission in ISF is January 6, 2023 - 11:59 pm.

For further information and application submission requirements, candidates are asked to visit the HEC website: http://www.hec.gov.pk/site/isf.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Education Agriculture Student Visit Agri Lead Enterprise United States Dollars January HEC Media From Housing

Recent Stories

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

29 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

41 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

41 minutes ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

51 minutes ago
 Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all Dec ..

Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all December long

58 minutes ago
 Abrar Ahmed becomes Pakistan's Test cap no.252

Abrar Ahmed becomes Pakistan's Test cap no.252

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.