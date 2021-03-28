UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HEC Calls For 'Research Proposals' Under Its NRPU Project 2021

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 02:40 PM

HEC calls for 'Research Proposals' under its NRPU project 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has called for 'Research Proposals' under its three-years National Research Programme for Universities (NRPU) 2021.

According to the official sources, the amount of funding for the project will range up to PKR 20 million with a maximum project duration of three years.

The HEC, in that regard, has invited applications from faculty members of public and private sector universities/degree awarding institutions to submit proposals in basic and applied research that will be selected competitively using a merit-based and transparent evaluation and selection process.

Highlighting the key features of the programme, the sources told APP that the NRPU is a flagship 'Research Programme' of the HEC for funding research grants on competitive merit for high quality and promising scientific research projects that demonstrate strategic relevance and impact to local industry and society.

For further information regarding the proposal submission, requirements and the evaluation process, the applicants are encouraged to visit www.hec.gov.pk/site/nrpu.

The HEC has announced the April 30, 2021 as deadline for full project proposal submission.

More Stories From Pakistan

