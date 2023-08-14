HEC celebrates 76th anniversary of Pakistan Independence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :To celebrate the 76th anniversary of Pakistan's #Independence, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held on Monday at Higher education Commission (HEC) Secretariat, Islamabad.

Chairman HEC Dr.

Mukhtar Ahmed graced the occasion as chief guest, said a press release.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Niger, Mr. Ahmed Ali Sirohey, Executive Director HEC, Dr. Shaista Sohail, senior management and a large number of HEC employees attended the ceremony.