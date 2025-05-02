HEC Celebrates Muhammad Azab’s Selection In Lahore Qalandars For PSL-X
May 02, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Higher education Commission (HEC) has proudly celebrated Muhammad Azab’s selection in Lahore Qalandars for Pakistan Super League (PSL-X).
According to the HEC, Azab, a left-arm medium pacer, rose through university-level competitions and represented HEC in top domestic tournaments.
His journey highlights the success of HEC’s sports development efforts and the vital role universities play in nurturing talent.
It is worth mentioning here that HEC, through the Pakistan University Sports board and PM Youth Programme, continues to organize championships and talent hunts nationwide to support young athletes.
