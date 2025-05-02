Open Menu

HEC Celebrates Muhammad Azab’s Selection In Lahore Qalandars For PSL-X

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2025 | 12:50 PM

HEC celebrates Muhammad Azab’s selection in Lahore Qalandars for PSL-X

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Higher education Commission (HEC) has proudly celebrated Muhammad Azab’s selection in Lahore Qalandars for Pakistan Super League (PSL-X).

According to the HEC, Azab, a left-arm medium pacer, rose through university-level competitions and represented HEC in top domestic tournaments.

His journey highlights the success of HEC’s sports development efforts and the vital role universities play in nurturing talent.

It is worth mentioning here that HEC, through the Pakistan University Sports board and PM Youth Programme, continues to organize championships and talent hunts nationwide to support young athletes.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over ..

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..

16 hours ago
 China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions ..

China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..

17 hours ago
 Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolu ..

Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS

17 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..

17 hours ago
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today

18 hours ago
 Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, r ..

Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner

18 hours ago
 NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naq ..

NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..

18 hours ago
 Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false ..

Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam

18 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from playoff with 87-run victory

21 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan