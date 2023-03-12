UrduPoint.com

HEC Chairman Addresses Interactive Session At UoS

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2023 | 05:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Prof. Mukhtar Ahmed said on Sunday that teachers had to play a crucial role in shaping minds of students and preparing them for future.

He stated this while addressing an interactive session titled "Challenges for Higher Education: A way Forward" organized by the University of Sargodha (UoS) here at main campus, which was attended by senior faculty members, administrative officers and distinguished guests.

He stressed the need for producing industry-ready graduates who could contribute to the development of the country's economy.

Dr Mukhtar also highlighted the importance of collaboration between universities, industry, and the government to address challenges faced by the education sector in Pakistan.

He pointed out that universities need to work closely with industry to ensure that their graduates had the skills and knowledge necessary to meet the demands of job market.

The event concluded with the presentation of souvenirs to guests as a token of appreciation for their participation in the interactive session.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha, Prof. Dr Qaisar Abbas, welcomed the HEC Chairman.

The VC spoke about the university's ongoing academic and research endeavors as well as his long term objectives for the projection of university. He stressed for the importance ofresearch and innovation in higher education and vowed that the university was committedto provide its students with the best possible education.

