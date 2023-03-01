UrduPoint.com

HEC Chairman Condoles Death Of Renowned Academician Dr Ghulam Abbas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2023 | 08:10 PM

HEC chairman condoles death of renowned academician Dr Ghulam Abbas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Higher education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed has condoled the demise of renowned academician and scientist Dr Ghulam Abbas Miana.

The HEC chairman, in his condolence message, prayed for the departed soul's eternal peace and courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with patience.

He said that the contributions of Dr Miana for the country would always be remembered.

A former vice chancellor of Gomal University, Dr Miana proficiently served the Higher Education and S&T sectors, including as Member Whole-Time in the erstwhile University Grants Commission.

The Higher Education sector of Pakistan had lost a luminary, said a news release issued on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Gomal Mukhtar Ahmed HEC Family

Recent Stories

UAE Banks Federation organises workshop on combati ..

UAE Banks Federation organises workshop on combating money laundering

10 minutes ago
 Emirates Society for Consumer Protection launches ..

Emirates Society for Consumer Protection launches &#039;Our Responsibility is Yo ..

10 minutes ago
 &#039;We Are All Police&#039; demonstrates culture ..

&#039;We Are All Police&#039; demonstrates culture of volunteerism at Sheikh Zay ..

10 minutes ago
 FNC, Korean parliamentary delegation discuss coope ..

FNC, Korean parliamentary delegation discuss cooperation

25 minutes ago
 &#039;Zayed The Inspirer&#039; Platform holds Zaye ..

&#039;Zayed The Inspirer&#039; Platform holds Zayed Talk

26 minutes ago
 Sharjah Education Academy unveils recommendations ..

Sharjah Education Academy unveils recommendations of 2nd Sharjah International S ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.