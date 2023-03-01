HEC chairman condoles death of renowned academician Dr Ghulam Abbas

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Higher education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed has condoled the demise of renowned academician and scientist Dr Ghulam Abbas Miana.

The HEC chairman, in his condolence message, prayed for the departed soul's eternal peace and courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with patience.

He said that the contributions of Dr Miana for the country would always be remembered.

A former vice chancellor of Gomal University, Dr Miana proficiently served the Higher Education and S&T sectors, including as Member Whole-Time in the erstwhile University Grants Commission.

The Higher Education sector of Pakistan had lost a luminary, said a news release issued on Wednesday.