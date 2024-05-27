Open Menu

HEC Chairman For Expeditious Efforts To Ensure Food Security, Mitigate Climate Changes

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 10:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Chairman Higher education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmed has called for pace-up efforts to ensure sustainable food security, biodiversity, and the strategies to mitigate the climate changes.

He was addressing as a chief guest at the two-day International Conference on Biodiversity and Biosafety arranged by Center for Advanced Studies, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

He said that due to climate change, the imbalance between humans, animals and environment was deepening. "Hence we have to take measures including prevention of deforestation, control of pollution, counter irrational use of water and stop the indiscriminate use of pesticides on crops to provide a better environment for the future generation," he added.

He said, "To ensure food security, we have to develop agriculture on scientific basis. Public contribution to address pollution and deforestation issue should be raised so that this challenge can be tackled amicably."

Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, said that the imbalance in the ecosystem is increasing for which scientists, civil society, industry, and experts have to make joint efforts.

He said that 70 percent of the Punjab's agricultural area consists of wheat and rice crops and it consumes 75% of the province's water. He said that steps must be taken to prevent unnecessary use of water.

He said that the tangible research work has been carried out in various projects in University of Agriculture Faisalabad in collaboration with International Center for Development and Decent Work of University of Kessel Germany.

He said that the biosafety measures include the regular monitoring of biosafety in laboratories especially involved in genetic manipulation of living organism including microbes, plant and animals.

German Scientist Dr. Andreas Burkert said that sophisticated price mechanism will have to be set up to prevent irrational use of water in agriculture in the subcontinent. He said that due to solar tube wells, underground water is being used indiscriminately. He said that natural resources should be respected and environment-friendly technologies should be promoted. He said that the melting glacier is a big problem for the world.

Dr. Martin Wiehle of the University of Kassel, Germany, said that in Asia, Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan are the worst affected countries due to climate change, where water per capita is gradually decreasing. He said that the melting glaciers are increasing the sea level.

Pro-Vice Chancellor/Dean Agriculture UAF Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that all the stakeholders have to formulate concrete strategies to safeguard the biodiversity.

He said that due to climate change, many species have become extinct due to which the ecological balance is disturbed. The ecosystem comprises of biotic factors including microbes, animals and plants; and abiotic factors. Every organism has its unique role in the stability and sustainability.

He said that all stakeholders including academia, industry and regulatory experts should together work on devising strategies suitable for the ecosystem.

Dr. KN Ganeshaiah of India said that biodiversity is an asset of any country. He said that they are inventorying, mapping and digitizing Indian biodiversity under the national programme.

He congratulated the UAF for organizing this conference and expressed hope that it would yield the best results.

Dr. Sohail Sajid said that the experts from all over the world have been invited in this conference to create recommendations on biodiversity and biosafety as well as create public awareness.

