HEC Chairman For Fast Pace In Modern Education

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2022 | 10:39 PM

Chairman of, the Higher Education Commission, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed emphasized on keeping up with the fast pace the world is moving on in the field of education

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman of, the Higher Education Commission, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed emphasized on keeping up with the fast pace the world is moving on in the field of education.

Speaking at a function at Dow University of Health Sciences after visiting the university's modern educational facilities and inauguration of Smart Classroom and Learning Services, Digital Learning Center, and Prime Minister Youth Development Center, HEC Head said the commission was Implementing the concept of smart classroom and we have established data centers in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, providing cloud computing facilities to educational institutions, said DUHS release on Wednesday.

" The nation will be left far behind in education if we failed to move with the world," he asserted. Vice Chancellor of Dow University Prof. Muhammad Saeed Qureshi and Principal Dow Medical College Professor Saba Sohail also spoke.

Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said the world was moving forward in the field of technology every day. We do not know where this technology will take us, but we can be a part of one of the three generations including the seventh generation and the advanced generation.

HEC wants We have to take the classroom to an advanced-level development project. Professor Muhammad Saeed Qureshi said that Dow University had completed 75 liver transplants.

HEC has greatly supported and provided funds for the eight-storied building of Dow Dental College and Liver Transplant, he acknowledged. He said that today only three digital centers have been inaugurated and soon the digitization process of the entire university would be completed.

" We are moving step by step towards digitization by adopting open-source software where the fee system will also be automated," he added.

He said Dow College of Biotechnology had also been shifted to a new area and it would be inaugurated soon. Principal of Dow Medical College Prof. Saba Sohail said that the college had embarked on digitization with the digital library and today the entire DUHS was going to be digitized.

APP /ah

