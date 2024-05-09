MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Chairman of Higher Education Commission (HEC), Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed Thursday underscored the critical importance of collaborative endeavors to unleash the untapped potential of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), steering it towards a trajectory of prosperity and progress.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a groundbreaking conference on the economy of the state , hosted by the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) in collaboration with the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE).

The two-day conference at the scenic King Abdullah Campus of UAJK aims to chart a course towards sustainable economic growth and social development in the region.

In his address as chief guest, Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed lauded UAJK and PIDE’s initiative in organizing the conference and underscored the pivotal role of education institutions in driving economic progress.

He highlighted the region's abundant natural and human resources, stressing the imperative of harnessing these assets for the benefit of the local populace.

Addressing the gathering of academicians, researchers, scholars, and students, Prof. Dr. Ahmed urged a reflection on historical lessons and emphasized the need for a collective endeavor to steer the region towards a brighter future.

Drawing parallels with the economic trajectory of nations like Iran, he underscored the imperative of perseverance and unity in the pursuit of national development.

Vice Chancellor of UAJK, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, echoed Prof. Dr. Ahmed's sentiments, reiterating the university's commitment to fostering economic development through the empowerment of human capital.

He highlighted the region's unparalleled natural beauty and resources, emphasizing the need to harness these blessings for the collective welfare of its inhabitants.

Following Prof. Dr. Abbasi's address, Vice Chancellor of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), Nadeem Ul Haque, took the stage to share his insights.

He highlighted the importance of collaboration between academic institutions and policymakers in driving economic development.

Dr. Haque emphasized the need for evidence-based policy-making and underscored PIDE's commitment to supporting research and initiatives aimed at fostering economic growth and prosperity.

Prof. Dr. Zakria Zakir, Vice Chancellor of the University of Poonch Rawalkot, delivered a speech focusing on the pivotal role of human capital in economic development.

Dr. Zakir emphasized the importance of empowering women and investing in education and skill development to unlock the region's full economic potential.

He underscored the need for inclusive development policies that prioritize human welfare and promote equitable opportunities for all members of society.

Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Shujjat Farooq and Director Kashmir Institute of Economics (KIE) Prof. Dr. Samina Sabir also addressed the inaugural ceremony of the conference.

The event also featured esteemed speakers such as Additional Chief Secretary AJK, Midhat Shahzad, Managing Director of Hydroelectric board Khawaja Masood, and Director General of Information Technology Board Dr. Khalid Rafiq, who shared their expertise on fostering economic development beyond political boundaries and leveraging the region's economic capabilities.