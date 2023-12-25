HEC Chairman pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam, emphasize youth to follow his vision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed Monday paid eulogizing tributes to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, emphasized upon the youth to adopt Quaid’s attributes of honesty, hard work, perseverance and dedication.

Talking to ptv news channel, the Chairman said that the young population should follow the footstep of Jinnah and would have to show dedication to develop Pakistan on the pattern as envisioned by its founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as it is need of hour.

Calling upon the youth to contribute towards the development of the country, he said today, every person, every institution, and every organization has to move forward with the pledge that whatever I do should be for a developed Pakistan.

He said that youngsters are very important elements of the societies, adding, youth should work hard for their character building.

"We as a nation need to understand the importance of independence in its true spirit", he added.

He said there was a dire need to keep high the message and thoughts of the great Muslim philosopher in practical life, adding, Quaid' s intellectual thoughts are a source of strength and guidance for the new generation”.

Pakistani youth are talented but need proper guidance, education and training for their role in nation-building, he stressed.

He said our youth can better serve Pakistan and Muslim Ummah by following the “ footprints of Quaid".

He said that Muhammad Ali Jinnah would always be remembered not only for envisioning a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent but also for his remarkable contributions.