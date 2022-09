HEC chairman performs groundbreaking of BZU hockey stadium

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :A hockey stadium will be built at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) withthe HigherEducation Commission (HEC) funding ofRs 164million in a period of 18 months.

The HEC chairman, Dr Mukhtair Ahmed, unveiled the plaque after performing a groundbreaking ceremony.

BZU VC, Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi, Gomal University VC, Dr Masroor Ahmed, Khushhal Khan Khattak University VC, Dr Johar Khan and others were also present.

The stadium will be constructed in three phases wherein a pavilion will be builtin the first phase while astro turf will be laid down in the secondphase. In the third phase, a resource centre for trainingof the players will be constructed in the stadium.