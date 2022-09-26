UrduPoint.com

HEC Chairman Performs Groundbreaking Of BZU Hockey Stadium

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2022 | 06:20 PM

HEC chairman performs groundbreaking of BZU hockey stadium

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :A hockey stadium will be built at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) funding of Rs 164 million in a period of 18 months.

The HEC chairman, Dr Mukhtair Ahmed, unveiled the plaque after performing a groundbreaking ceremony.

BZU VC, Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi, Gomal University VC, Dr Masroor Ahmed, Khushhal Khan Khattak University VC, Dr Johar Khan and others were also present.

The stadium will be constructed in three phases wherein a pavilion will be built in the first phase while astro turf will be laid down in the second phase. In the third phase, a resource centre for training of the players will be constructed in the stadium.

