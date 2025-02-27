HEC Chairman pledges full support for UoT’s advancement

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The University of Turbat (UoT) and the University of Gwadar (UoG) jointly hosted the closing ceremony of the four-week faculty training program.

According to press release issued here on Thursday, the Faculty Development Training Program, organized in collaboration with the National academy of Higher Education (NAHE) under the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, was conducted at the University of Turbat.

This initiative, part of the National Outreach Program (NoP), was designed to equip faculty members with advanced pedagogical skills and digital learning methodologies.

The closing ceremony was attended virtually by HEC Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Managing Director (MD) of NAHE Dr. Noor Amna Malik, and HEC officials Ms. Sadia Bukhari and Mr. Sohail Mangi.

Addressing the participants, HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed reiterated his commitment to the continued growth and development of the University of Turbat.

He assured full support for the university’s initiatives to enhance faculty capacity and administrative efficiency through professional development programs.

He underscored the pivotal role of faculty training in improving educational standards and aligning institutions with global academic benchmarks.

He further encouraged faculty members to apply the insights and skills gained during the program, ensuring their impact extends beyond the classroom to shape the future of higher education.

MD NAHE, Dr. Noor Amna Malik, reaffirmed NAHE’s dedication to empowering educators with modern pedagogical techniques and digital tools. She highlighted that the National Outreach Program reflects NAHE’s commitment to making professional development accessible to faculty members, particularly in underserved regions such as Balochistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor of UoT, Professor Dr. Gul Hasan, extended his heartfelt gratitude to HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed and MD NAHE Dr Noor Amna Malik for their invaluable financial and technical support in facilitating the training program.

He emphasized that the initiative had significantly contributed to the professional advancement of UoT’s faculty, equipping them with innovative teaching strategies, leadership skills, and digital literacy tools.

The Vice-Chancellor also highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to achieving United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 (Quality Education) and acknowledged the crucial role of faculty development in enhancing learning outcomes and fostering academic excellence.

Furthermore, he requested HEC’s continued support in organizing similar training initiatives tailored to the university’s administrative personnel, ensuring a holistic approach to institutional capacity-building.

Mr. Chakar Hyder, NoP Coordinator at UoT, presented a comprehensive overview of the training program and commended the dedication of both participants and supporting staff, whose efforts contributed to the successful execution of the training program.

The event was attended by UoT’s Registrar Mr Ganguzar Baloch, Dean of the Faculty of business and Economics Dr Adeel Ahmed, Controller of Examinations Dr Abdul Majid Nasir, Director QEC Dr Riaz Ahmed, Director ORIC Dr. Fida Ahmed, and participants of the training program.

The ceremony concluded with the Vice-Chancellor awarding certificates to participants and organizers, acknowledging their commitment to professional growth and academic excellence.