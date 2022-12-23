HEC chairman visits Nawaz Sharif uni of agriculture

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Higher education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmad on Friday visited Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) and hailed its management for improving the academic standards to match the international level.

During the visit, Professor Dr Asif Ali, vice chancellor, briefed the HEC chairman on various aspects of varsity's march to excellence.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad planted a ceremonial plant in the green lawns of the administration block and initiated the tree plantation of the upcoming spring season.

Professor Dr Asif Ali and Mr Imran Mahmood and other relevant officials accompanied the chairman HEC, said the spokesman Riaz Ahmad Hiraj in a statement.