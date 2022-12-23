UrduPoint.com

HEC Chairman Visits Nawaz Sharif Uni Of Agriculture

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2022 | 08:49 PM

Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmad on Friday visited Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) and hailed its management for improving the academic standards to match the international level.

During the visit, Professor Dr Asif Ali, vice chancellor, briefed the HEC chairman on various aspects of varsity's march to excellence.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad planted a ceremonial plant in the green lawns of the administration block and initiated the tree plantation of the upcoming spring season.

Professor Dr Asif Ali and Mr Imran Mahmood and other relevant officials accompanied the chairman HEC, said the spokesman Riaz Ahmad Hiraj in a statement.

