HEC committed to developing solution-oriented international partnerships: Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman, Dr Tariq Banuri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman, Dr Tariq Banuri Wednesday said the education was the vanguard of international collaboration and the HEC was fully committed to solution-oriented academic and research partnerships with foreign entities.

He stated this while addressing a networking get-together with a delegation of charity-based UK-Pakistan Science Innovation Global Network (UPSIGN) and United Kingdom Research & Innovation (UKRI), held here, a press release said.

The UPSGISN and UKRI are jointly holding three global development workshops in Islamabad.

The third of this series of workshops will be held tomorrow.

Over 150 academics from the UK, Pakistan and across the region traveled to Islamabad to take part in the workshops, addressing sustainable development challenges linked to Food Security, Agriculture & Nutrition; Affordable Healthcare; and, Clean and Affordable Energy/Water in Pakistan and the Region.

The workshops are aimed at creating and fostering new relationships and developing new networks to address challenges aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The chairman HEC stressed the need for efforts to bring people together, stating that education was the main vehicle to bring people together.

He observed the world had now realised the prevailing problems , including terrorism, COVID-19, and poverty etc were of similar nature and they need to be tackled through mutual collaboration.

"The world is witnessing the growing trend of efforts for global peace, as there is awareness that the fundamental and central goal should be peace," he added.

He noted that war used to be considered the greatest source of glory in the past, however it was now seen as an evil.

He welcomed UPSIGN workshops in Pakistan, adding that workshops themes were aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, which had been outlined after a long process of thinking.

Pakistan and the United Kingdom had a lot of potential for collaboration, he added.

He urged the UPSIGN delegation to consider triangular partnerships with Pakistan, involving any third country to help resolve its problems.

He said the triangular partnerships had greater potential under budget constraints. "Solving their problems may help us learn how to solve our problems," he added.

The chairman said HEC was keen to benefit the ability to imitate those who resolved their problems.

The first workshop of the series called "Food Security, Agriculture & Nutrition", focused on the issues related to food security and challenges faced by food production in Pakistan, e.

g. development of system solutions to address malnutrition through maximized dietary diversity and quality.

The workshop also discussed strategies to tackle the spread of diseases from livestock to humans (Zoonotic Disease) and the overuse of antibiotics for livestock in Pakistan.

The workshop also explored the development of integrated pest management strategies for the control of insect pests of economic and health importance.

The workshop on Affordable Healthcare covered topics on Health, Gender and Mental Health and Reproductive Health, in addition to issues experienced by children and adolescents and their impact in mental health.

Other topics within the scope included biomaterials and regenerative medicine for developing low-cost healthcare solutions for the management of wounds and injuries.

The third workshop on Clean and Affordable Energy/Water will discuss issues and solutions to Pakistan's key challenges as a water-stressed but heavily water-dependent economy.

Surface water supplies are variable and have been declining over the past decade. Pakistan is home to the world's second most overstressed aquifer, yet it is the world's top groundwater exporting country.

Chairman UPSIGN Prof. Jawwad Dar shed light on the role of UPSIGN as a bridge between Pakistan and the UK higher education sectors.

He said UPSIGN, structured as an executive group and academics, was a registered charity entity working on partnerships for mutual benefit.

He said the UPSIGN seeks to improve ''Communication, Coordination and Cooperation'' between the Pakistan and UK academics and institutions on all levels from universities, public and private organisations, business sector, and Non-Government Organisations.

It has aligned its efforts to the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

UKRI Lead Prof. Nicola said, "UKRI is excited to work in Pakistan to address challenges aligned to the UNSDGs (United Nations Sustainable Development Goals), indeed, UKRI has allocated a total of �1.5 bln for research in partnership with low and middle income countries to address such challenges through the Global Challenges Research Fund." UKRI is investing up to �200 thousands (PKR. 40 million) on these workshops alone.

Co-Founder UPSIGN Dr. Khalid Mahmood said, "this is an exciting time where top universities and research institutes are taking part in the workshops. This includes researchers from more than 30 UK universities and research Institutes."