HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee (CIEC) of Sindh Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday completed a detailed inspection of functioning, academic performance and students' aid being provided by the University of Sindh Jamshoro.

The process, led by Chairman Sindh HEC Prof. Syed Muhammad Tariq Rafi, continued for two consecutive days. The committee members, including Vice Chancellor of Mehran Engineering University Prof. Dr Taha Hussain Ali, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Prof. Dr Fateh Muhammad Mari, Vice Chancellor of Karachi University, Prof. Dr Khalid M. Iraqi, Vice Chancellor of Jinnah Sindh Medical University Karachi Dr Amjad Siraj Memon and Agha Mushtaq completed the inspection.

Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and Registrar Dr Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto along with the officers concerned also held a meeting with the visiting committee members. Director, Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), Dr Altaf Nizamani gave a presentation to committee members about the achievements, progress, updates and monitoring policies of the QEC of Sindh University.

He informed that the University of Sindh had maintained the excellence of higher education and research under the guidelines provided by the Higher Education Commission, Islamabad which could be compared with the international standards of higher education.

Prof. Syed Muhammad Tariq Rafi said that a team of 44 experts of the CIEC's sub-committee visited Sindh University on the first day to inspect and evaluate the facilities, infrastructure, educational activities, teaching standards, academic programs, financial assistance to the students and other administrative matters of the varsity and furnished their separate reports to the Committee with their recommendations.

He said that no negative opinion had surfaced in their reports about the teaching departments, centers and institutes of Sindh University; consequently, he said he was passing on good wishes to the Vice Chancellor for doing the best work.

He said that the members of the committee and the sub-committee inspected all the educational departments, institutes and centers of the university in detail and reviewed the situation of various facilities and found that there were continuous reforms, improvement in teaching and research.

The chairman said that the quality of higher education imparted by the Sindh University was of international standard and its faculty was highly qualified and skilled.

Praising the effective communication and coordination between the academic departments of the varsity and the QEC, he said that the university management should monitor the performance of the affiliated public and private colleges, and institutes closely.

"If any college or institution is negligent in providing higher education as per standards of the HEC, it should be disaffiliated", he said and added that the detailed reports against such institutions should be sent to Sindh HEC so that they could be warned.

Prof. S. M. Tariq Rafi said that Sindh HEC would continue to extend its support to the university and ensure the implementation of Sindh HEC policies and reforms in all the universities of the province.

The committee members also appreciated the educational vision and performance of their Sindh University counterpart and felicitated him for introducing reforms and austerity measures to steer the varsity in the right direction.

Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro said that despite the financial difficulties, efforts were being made to ensure the provision of quality higher education and the results of which were also coming forward in the form of success of students in the job market.

He said that a number of Sindh University law graduates had recently passed the competitive examinations and become civil judges and law officers, which he said was a great accomplishment and the result of the hard work of the university administration and its faculty members.

He demanded that the Chief Minister of Sindh should be approached by the chairman of Sindh HEC to include the university in the route of the Peoples Bus service plied in Hyderabad.

The meeting decided that the relevant vice chancellors would call on Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon in that regard in order to convince them to ply the buses on the Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Kotri routes.