UrduPoint.com

HEC Committee Concludes Two-day Evaluation Of MNSUA Research, Education

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 07:16 PM

HEC committee concludes two-day evaluation of MNSUA research, education

A committee nominated by Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Thursday completed a two-day long evaluation of research and pedagogical work at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA).

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :A committee nominated by Higher education Commission (HEC) on Thursday completed a two-day long evaluation of research and pedagogical work at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA).

The committee discussed its observations in a meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor MNSUA Prof. Dr. Asif Ali, says a news release.

The committee members appreciated the research and educational work at the university. The HEC committee observed that the MNSUA witnessed rapid development in just a few years and emerged as one of the best universities in south Punjab.

The committee prepared an evaluation report and suggested measures for further improvement.

Dr. Asif Ali thanked the HEC committee members for sparing time for the evaluation process and promised to consider their proposals for further improvement in the MNSUA.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Punjab Agriculture HEC Best

Recent Stories

Polish President Sees No Military Threat From Migr ..

Polish President Sees No Military Threat From Migration Crisis

16 seconds ago
 Ehsaas Rashan programme a flagship initiative: CM ..

Ehsaas Rashan programme a flagship initiative: CM Buzdar

17 seconds ago
 Work with dedication key to excel in life :Jhagra

Work with dedication key to excel in life :Jhagra

19 seconds ago
 Sputnik V Vaccine Most Effective at Preventing COV ..

Sputnik V Vaccine Most Effective at Preventing COVID-19 Mortality - Study

24 seconds ago
 IIU President inaugurates DDL's online distance le ..

IIU President inaugurates DDL's online distance learning portal

3 minutes ago
 Gold prices decrease by Rs100 per tola 25 Nov 202 ..

Gold prices decrease by Rs100 per tola 25 Nov 2021

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.