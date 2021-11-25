HEC committee concludes two-day evaluation of MNSUA research, education

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :A committee nominated by Higher education Commission (HEC) on Thursday completed a two-day long evaluation of research and pedagogical work at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA).

The committee discussed its observations in a meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor MNSUA Prof. Dr. Asif Ali, says a news release.

The committee members appreciated the research and educational work at the university. The HEC committee observed that the MNSUA witnessed rapid development in just a few years and emerged as one of the best universities in south Punjab.

The committee prepared an evaluation report and suggested measures for further improvement.

Dr. Asif Ali thanked the HEC committee members for sparing time for the evaluation process and promised to consider their proposals for further improvement in the MNSUA.