HEC Committee Inspects SU's Biochemistry Institute To Grant Accreditation To Its NFT Programme

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 07:21 PM

HEC Committee inspects SU's Biochemistry institute to grant accreditation to its NFT programme

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The Accreditation Inspection Committee of the National Agricultural education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad led by Secretary Dr. Abdul Ghaffar visited the Institute of Biochemistry University of Sindh Jamshoro on Tuesday.

According to the university spokesman, during the visit, the committee reviewed the facilities being provided so as to grant an accreditation to Nutrition and food technology programme and expressed satisfaction over the provision of amenities including laboratories, classrooms, seminar library in the institute.

The HEC committee inspected the institute in detail and examined the laboratories, classrooms and equipment required for accreditation to start the Nutrition and Food Technology Programme.

The members articulated pleasure over the facilities being provided by the institute to its students.

The Director of Institute of Biochemistry, Nutrition and Food Technology Prof. Dr. Naseem Aslam Channa gave a detailed briefing to the delegation and apprised them of the need for launch of Nutrition and Food Technology Programme.

The team members later visited the Center for Environmental Sciences where they were received by the Incharge Director of the center Dr.

Amanullah Maher. The members visited the center and inspected the laboratories, classrooms and seminar library.

Later, a seminar titled "Quality Assurance and Accreditation Awareness" was also organized by the center, which was addressed by Dr. Abdul Ghaffar and furnished comprehensive information about Quality Assurance and Accreditation to the students, scholars and teachers. The team members also called on the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.

