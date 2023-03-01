HEC condoles demise of Dr. G. A. Miana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has condoled the sad demise of renowned academician and scientist, Dr Ghulam Abbas Miana.

A former Vice Chancellor of Gomal University, Dr. Miana proficiently served the HEC and Science and Technology sectors, including as Member Whole-Time in the erstwhile University Grants Commission.

In his condolence message, Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said that the higher education sector of Pakistan has lost a luminary.

He said that the contributions of Dr. Miana for the country will always be remembered.

He prayed for the departed soul, and the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.