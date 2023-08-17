HEC condoles demise of Dr. M. D. Shami

Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan Thursday condoled the sad demise of Dr. Misbah-ud-Din Shami, full-time Member the erstwhile University Grants Commission (UGC) viz. now Higher Education Commission (HEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan Thursday condoled the sad demise of Dr. Misbah-ud-Din Shami, full-time Member the erstwhile University Grants Commission (UGC) viz. now Higher Education Commission (HEC).

In his message on behalf of the entire higher education community, Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed expressed deep sorrow over the passing away of Dr. M. D. Shami.

He expressed condolences with the bereaved family and lauded immense services of Dr. Shami in the higher education sector and the education in Pakistan as a whole, which would be remembered.

Dr. M. D. Shami carried out research work in the areas of Inorganic Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process Technology, and Chemical Crystallography.

He remained Member Advisory Committee on Education, Government of Pakistan, for four years since 2014.

He also served as Vice President Pakistan academy of Sciences from 2011-2014. In addition, he extended his services to different key organizations at top positions.

In recognition of his services, Dr. Shami was awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz by the President of Pakistan in 1990.

He was conferred upon various other awards including the Lifetime Achievement Award by Pakistan Institute of Chemical Engineers (PIChE), Pakistan Academy of Sciences Golden Jubilee Medal 2002; Legend of Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology, University of the Punjab; Medal by the High Council for Science and Technology, Jordan; Pakistan Talent Forum National Award; and Allama Iqbal Centenary Commemorative Medal.

He was the first Pakistani to receive International UNESCO Kalinga prize.