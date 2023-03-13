HEC condoles demise of Dr.Shahid Kamal in tragic road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan Monday condoled over the sad demise of Dr. Shahid Kamal, a well-known name in the field of Statistics who has been serving Government College University Faisalabad as Vice Chancellor since July 2019. Dr.

Expressing deep sorrow and grief over the tragedy, Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said that the death of Dr. Shahid Kamal has shocked academia and society. Services rendered by Dr. Shahid Kamal, especially in the higher education sector, will never be forgotten.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the departed soul and his bereaved family to irreparable loss.

Dr. Shahid Kamal did his PhD in Applied Biostatistics from the University of Exeter, Devon, UK.

He served the higher education sector of Pakistan for over 30 years as teacher, researcher, and administrator and set up a large number of institutes, including Operation Research Centre and Statistical Databank.

He authored two books and a great number of research articles in reputable national and international research journals.