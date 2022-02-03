UrduPoint.com

HEC Conducts Selection Board For Executive Director

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 06:46 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) completed the selection process for the position of Executive Director, and selected the finalists.

However, HEC in a statement on Thursday said, it has sealed the decision until the legal process in the Lahore High Court (LHC) is completed.

The HEC Selection Board conducted the final interviews for the position on Thursday.

The Selection Board has finalized the top-scoring contender for the post of Executive Director HEC, as it conducted interviews of the candidates against the post at the Commission Secretariat here on Thursday. Five, out of 11 shortlisted candidates, appeared before the Board.

As a petition regarding the selection board is pending in the Lahore High Court (LHC), HEC will announce the appointment of its Executive Director after LHC's decision.

