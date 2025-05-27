HEC conducts training sessions for focal persons from Sindh-based universities

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has conducted training sessions in Karachi for focal persons from Sindh-based universities on the Pakistan Qualification Register (PQR).

According to the official details, the sessions focused on improving accuracy and transparency in qualification data.

Participants were trained on data submission procedures, documentation requirements, and using the Internal Portal for Universities (IPFU).

PQR is HEC’s central database for verifying academic programmes and ensuring alignment with national standards and the National Qualifications Framework.

Focal persons, who serve as liaisons between universities and HEC, were guided on maintaining up-to-date records and resolving common verification issues.

HEC urged universities to complete data cleansing for postgraduate programmes and reaffirmed its commitment to transparency in higher education.