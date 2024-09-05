HEC conducts workshop on Intelligent Project Automation System

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) A training workshop on Intelligent Project Automation System (iPAS) was organized by Higher education Commission’s National academy of Higher Education (NAHE) in collaboration with the Planning & Development Division.

The workshop aimed to enhance the capacity of HEC employees in effectively utilizing iPAS for improved project management and automation in the public sector, said a press release on Thursday.

iPAS is a web-based tool introduced by the Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives that automates Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), enables tracking of financial and physical progress of projects, automates releases, allows online submission of PC-I and supports funds management, like re-appropriations and supplementary grants, to facilitate all the stakeholders of development portfolio.

The system delivers financial efficiency, automation of manual processes, and minimization of information gaps among all the stakeholders throughout the project life-cycle to make project work smoother and enhance management efficiency.

The iPAS not only streamlines the processes but also fosters collaboration, data-driven decisions, and strategic planning.

In her opening remarks, Ms Noor Amna Malik, Managing Director NAHE highlighted the significance of embracing advanced technologies to maintain a competitive edge.

She encouraged participants to engage actively and consider how these tools can be integrated into their own projects.

Mr Shadab Anjum, Joint Director iPAS, Mr Zafar Iqbal, Deputy Director iPAS and Ms Bushra Illahi, Assistant Director iPAS led the sessions as experts, providing in-depth training on its functionalities of iPAS.

The participants were engaged in interactive discussions, practical demonstrations, and hands-on activities that showcased the system's potential to revolutionize project management practices.

Similar sessions on iPAS will also be conducted for project staff of the universities.