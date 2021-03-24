UrduPoint.com
HEC Continues To Close Universities In Cities With High Positivity Rate

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 09:23 PM

Following announcement by the Government for extension in closure of academic institutions in the selected cities due to recent upsurge in Covid-19 cases, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has clarified that all universities shall continue to operate as per guidelines issued earlier except for the educational institutions, which were earlier closed due to the high positivity rate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Following announcement by the Government for extension in closure of academic institutions in the selected cities due to recent upsurge in Covid-19 cases, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has clarified that all universities shall continue to operate as per guidelines issued earlier except for the educational institutions, which were earlier closed due to the high positivity rate.

According to a statement on Wednesday, HEC announces that all such universities and higher education institutions shalln remain closed for physical attendance until April 11, 2021.

However, academic activities will continue online during this period.

Moreover, on-going and pre-scheduled exams can be conducted as planned with complete observance of Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

Universities are advised to ensure strict observance of the Covid-19 minimum health and safety protocols i.e., thermal scanning, wearing facemasks, social distancing, availability and regular use of sanitizers and disinfection of buildings.

In addition, Universities are advised to seek further guidance, if required from the Chair or the provincial/regional members of the Covid-19 Oversight Committee or email at mgbhatti@hec.gov.pk.

