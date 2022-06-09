HEC continues to provide higher education at district level: Survey

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :As per government of Pakistan Vision 2025, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) continued reforms, mainly to implement a process of developing human capital and to provide higher education opportunities at the district level throughout the country, during first nine months of Fiscal Year 2021-22.

According to Economic Survey 2021-22 issued by Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail and Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal at Press Conference on Thursday, during FY2022, the government initially allocated Rs 42.

450 billion to HEC for implementation of 168 development projects (128 ongoing & 40 new approved projects) of Public Sector Universities/HEIs.

However, later on, the PSDP FY2022 was rationalized/curtailed by government to Rs 32.338 billion, the survey revealed.

As per survey, during FY2022 (July-April), Rs 24.242 billion around 62 percent of the funds allocation) has been released to HEC/Public Sector Universities/HEIs for meeting expenditure against ongoing projects for various activities.