UrduPoint.com

HEC Continues To Provide Higher Education At District Level: Survey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2022 | 06:10 PM

HEC continues to provide higher education at district level: Survey

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :As per government of Pakistan Vision 2025, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) continued reforms, mainly to implement a process of developing human capital and to provide higher education opportunities at the district level throughout the country, during first nine months of Fiscal Year 2021-22.

According to Economic Survey 2021-22 issued by Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail and Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal at Press Conference on Thursday, during FY2022, the government initially allocated Rs 42.

450 billion to HEC for implementation of 168 development projects (128 ongoing & 40 new approved projects) of Public Sector Universities/HEIs.

However, later on, the PSDP FY2022 was rationalized/curtailed by government to Rs 32.338 billion, the survey revealed.

As per survey, during FY2022 (July-April), Rs 24.242 billion around 62 percent of the funds allocation) has been released to HEC/Public Sector Universities/HEIs for meeting expenditure against ongoing projects for various activities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Ahsan Iqbal Education HEC Government Billion

Recent Stories

Camon 19 series; TECNO to Globally Launch the new ..

Camon 19 series; TECNO to Globally Launch the new Stylish Icon in the Tech world

39 minutes ago
 OPPO F21 Pro 5G achieves new highs of anticipation ..

OPPO F21 Pro 5G achieves new highs of anticipation – Goes on Sale in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PM wants to award driver who saved peoples'lives

PM wants to award driver who saved peoples'lives

2 hours ago
 Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

4 hours ago
 PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

4 hours ago
 Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.