HEC convenes NCRC meeting in discipline of Public Health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Higher education Commission (HEC) Tuesday convened a meeting of the National Curriculum Review Committee (NCRC) in the discipline of Public Health at HEC Regional Center, Lahore.

The meeting brought together 15 experts from academia, showcasing a shared commitment to enhance the academic and professional standards of the Public Health programme.

Dr Farida Anjum, Director (Academics) HEC welcomed the participants and appreciated their commitment towards the discipline by participating as members of the committee for review and revision of the curricula of degree programmes in the discipline of Public Health.

The NCRC elected Dr Ramesh Kumar, Professor and Dean (Public Health) Health Services academy, Islamabad as the Convener of the committee.

Muhammad Tufail Qureshi, Deputy Director (Academic) HEC gave a presentation on the process of curriculum development and provided an overview of HEC’s Undergraduate Education Policy (2023), Graduate Education Policy (2023), HEC Uniform Semester Guidelines and the National Qualification Framework.

After two days of thorough deliberations, curricula for BS and MS degree programmes in the discipline of Public Health were finalized.