HEC Delegates Visit UoS
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) A delegation from the Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad visited the
University of Sargodha (UoS) to review its ongoing academic, research, and
administrative progress.
The visit focused on assessing newly launched academic programmes, their alignment
with market needs, institutional infrastructure, and compliance with HEC quality standards.
Upon arrival, the delegation was warmly welcomed by Dr Imran Ghafoor, Director of the Quality
Enhancement Cell (QEC), while Registrar Waqar Ahmad briefed the guests on the University’s academic landscape, research output, infrastructure development, and administrative frameworks.
Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas, in his address to the delegation, highlighted the University’s transformative role in reshaping the educational, economic, and social fabric of the region.
He proudly announced that the UoS has earned a prestigious place in HEC’s ‘X’ category, which is a recognition of excellence made possible through the tireless efforts of faculty members, researchers,
and administrative staff.
The vice chancellor announced a collaborative project with China to establish a state-of-the-art hospital and boarding school on campus, a project he described as a “gateway to a new era of knowledge
and development.”
The HEC delegation expressed appreciation for the university’s performance and vision under the leadership of Dr Qaisar Abbas.
During the visit, the delegation toured several academic departments, research laboratories, the central library, administrative blocks, and the University’s flagship incubation center. They interacted with faculty and students and showed keen interest in the innovative projects and academic initiatives underway.
