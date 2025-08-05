Open Menu

HEC Delegates Visit UoS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2025 | 04:30 PM

HEC delegates visit UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) A delegation from the Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad visited the

University of Sargodha (UoS) to review its ongoing academic, research, and

administrative progress.

The visit focused on assessing newly launched academic programmes, their alignment

with market needs, institutional infrastructure, and compliance with HEC quality standards.

Upon arrival, the delegation was warmly welcomed by Dr Imran Ghafoor, Director of the Quality

Enhancement Cell (QEC), while Registrar Waqar Ahmad briefed the guests on the University’s academic landscape, research output, infrastructure development, and administrative frameworks.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas, in his address to the delegation, highlighted the University’s transformative role in reshaping the educational, economic, and social fabric of the region.

He proudly announced that the UoS has earned a prestigious place in HEC’s ‘X’ category, which is a recognition of excellence made possible through the tireless efforts of faculty members, researchers,

and administrative staff.

The vice chancellor announced a collaborative project with China to establish a state-of-the-art hospital and boarding school on campus, a project he described as a “gateway to a new era of knowledge

and development.”

The HEC delegation expressed appreciation for the university’s performance and vision under the leadership of Dr Qaisar Abbas.

During the visit, the delegation toured several academic departments, research laboratories, the central library, administrative blocks, and the University’s flagship incubation center. They interacted with faculty and students and showed keen interest in the innovative projects and academic initiatives underway.

Recent Stories

UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

57 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aq ..

UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..

1 hour ago
 Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Mar ..

Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..

3 hours ago
 Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Ka ..

Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

3 hours ago
 Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNS ..

Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights ..

3 hours ago
2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

3 hours ago
 IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant ..

IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen

3 hours ago
 DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

3 hours ago
 Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in K ..

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu

3 hours ago
 PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal

PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal

3 hours ago
 Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi e ..

Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan