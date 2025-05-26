HEC delegation visits University of Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) A delegation of academic and administrative experts from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad visited the University of Sargodha (UoS) to review ongoing academic, research, and administrative activities.

The visit was led by renowned educationist, former Vice Chancellor, and HEC member, Professor Dr. Ghulam Raza Bhatti.

The purpose of the visit was to assess the newly launched academic programs, their relevance to market needs, the university’s research output, and the overall infrastructural and institutional development.

The delegation also evaluated compliance with HEC’s quality standards and discussed program approvals and future development plans. The delegation included prominent figures from various universities and institutions, including Prof. Dr. Haider Darain, Dean at Khyber Medical University Peshawar; Prof. Dr. Hizbullah Khan from the University of Peshawar; Prof. Dr. Mustanir Ahmad from Hazara University; Prof. Dr. Hassan Mujtaba from FAST University Islamabad; Dr. Zahoor Ahmad, Director Academics at University of Haripur; Asif Hussain, Director and In-charge HEC Islamabad; and Imtiaz Ali Lakhan, Assistant Director QAA, HEC Islamabad.

Upon arrival, the delegation was warmly received by Dr. Imran Ghafoor, Director QEC. Registrar Waqar Ahmad briefed the guests on the university’s academic landscape, ongoing research projects, infrastructural developments, and administrative frameworks.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, while addressing the delegation, highlighted the University’s pivotal role in transforming the educational, economic, and social dynamics of the region. He also said that UoS is the largest and most prestigious institution in the area, and under a unified vision, we’ve achieved tremendous growth across all domains.

He noted that the university has proudly earned a position in the HEC’s ‘X’ category — a remarkable achievement driven by the dedicated efforts of faculty, researchers, and administrators. Emphasizing the institution’s innovation capacity, he revealed that the University has submitted 40 patents for registration this year, a significant leap from the total of nine in all previous years.

The Vice Chancellor also shared that UoS is now fully powered by solar energy. “We recently inaugurated a 2.6 MW solar power project with the support of the provincial Minister for Higher Education, making us a leader in sustainable energy use in the higher education sector,” he said.

Focusing on skill development, he informed the delegation about modern laboratories, state-of-the-art incubation centers, and hands-on training initiatives. “We are moving beyond traditional education by equipping our students with skills that prepare them for real-world challenges,” he said.

He also announced an upcoming collaborative project with China to establish a cutting-edge hospital and boarding school on campus, terming it a gateway to a new era of knowledge and development.

Impressed by the university’s progress, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Raza Bhatti praised the institution’s direction under Dr. Qaisar Abbas’s leadership. “The University of Sargodha is advancing rapidly and strategically. The facilities, discipline, and vision displayed here are aligned with the highest standards of modern academia,” he remarked.

He lauded the infrastructure, quality assurance measures, and the opportunities being provided to both students and faculty. “We are deeply impressed by what we’ve witnessed and heard today. The University’s operational model and academic environment are exemplary,” he added.

During the visit, the delegation toured various academic departments, laboratories, the central library, administrative blocks, and the incubation center. They interacted with faculty and students and appreciated the innovative projects and initiatives underway.

Prominent officials who joined the visit included Prof. Dr. Aamir Ali, Dean Faculty of Sciences, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ilyas, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Usman Minhas, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy, Dr. Asif Naveed, Chief Librarian, Ishtiaq Gondal, Director IT, Muhammad Anwar, Treasurer, Dr. Uzma Shahzadi, Director Academics, Dr. Abu Bakar Naveed Chaudhry,Senior Research Officer, Rehmat Ullah, Deputy Director QEC, and Faisal Siddique, Assistant Director QEC.