HEC DG Sports visits PU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Higher education Commission (HEC) Director General Sports Javed Ali Memon visited Punjab University and called on Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, while PU chief engineer Faizul Hasan Sipra was also present.

In the meeting, PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali appreciated the steps taken by the HEC to promote sports in universities across the country.

Later, Javed Ali Memon visited the state-of-the-art weightlifting academy being construction on new campus.

During his visit, he highly appreciated the performance of the engineering branch for the rapid construction of the academy according to international standards. He said that the academy will not only provide training to young students but also provide them a great opportunity for their physical fitness.

He said that the academy has classrooms and resource centers for lectures on physical fitness making it a world-class training facility. Memon reiterated that under the Prime Minister’s Youth Program in various universities across the country. He said that as many as twelve sports academies are being established across the country, which is an important step towards the promotion of sports for the physical and mental well-being of the youth. He said that Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif will inaugurate the academy while Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz will also be invited to grace the ceremony.