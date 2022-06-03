HEC directed to ensure transparency in overall assessment process: Senate told

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2022) The Senate was informed on Friday that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has been directed to involve external examiners in paper setting to ensure transparency in the overall assessment process.

Responding to a question during “Question Hour”, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain said that he has asked the HEC to involve a third-party for paper setting to avoid any kind of discrimination and harassment in universities.

Replying to another question, he said Readers Club, run by the National Book Foundation, has been closed as some booksellers were misusing this facility. He said now any citizen can buy books from the National Book Foundation on 50 percent discount.

Answering a question, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi said that an e-commerce and online transaction project is being initiated to enhance international competitiveness of the Pakistan Post.

The Senate was informed today that seven more educational institutions are near completion in the Federal Capital and these will be functional from August this year.

In a written reply, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training said that after the completion of these educational institutions will accommodate 7480 students.

It was told that a total of seventeen public sector universities are imparting higher education in Islamabad Capital Territory in which around six lac students are studying.

It was further informed that the Federal Directorate of Education has 424 educational institutions from Primary to Degree level and over 225,000 students are currently studying in these schools and colleges.

Minister of State for Finance, Dr.

Aisha Ghaus Pasha has said that the government is providing targeted subsidies to 14 million households to protect them from adverse impact of inflation as a result of recent price hike in petroleum products.

Responding to an Adjournment Motion moved by the opposition regarding hike in petroleum prices, she said anyone, earning less than 40,000 rupees per month can call 786 to avail the subsidy on petroleum and edible items.

She said around 14 million families are receiving 2,000 rupees as subsidy for buying petroleum products.

The Minister of State said the government took tough decisions due to economic mismanagement of the previous government.

She said it is the previous government, which trapped the country into an IMF Programme.

She said the last government of the PTI had agreed to raise petroleum prices by four rupees a litre per month as well as the electricity rates. But, it backtracked its commitment, which resulted in suspension of the program.

Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha said we have not imposed any tax on petroleum products and only passed on the cost of buying.

The Minister of State urged the opposition to come up with their suggestions for the cause of Pakistan’s economy and security instead of playing politics on this matter.

Earlier, taking on the floor, Kamil Ali Agha said the government has increased difficulties of the masses by increasing petrol prices.

Shaukat Tarin said the government should resist IMF’s harsh conditions to revive the programme.

Mushtaq Ahmed Khan said that in view of the difficult economic situation, no government functionary, judge or general should use free petrol.

The House will now meet on Monday at 4 p.m.