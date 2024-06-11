HEC drives forward higher education reforms with strategic investments, key initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Higher Education Commission (HEC) continues to spearhead transformative reforms in Pakistan’s higher education sector, focusing on research and development within Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

Since its establishment in 2002, HEC has successfully increased access to higher education from 2.6 percent to 10 percent, reflecting its strategic impact on the nation’s academic landscape.

According to the Economic Survey 2023-24 released on Tuesday, the government's allocation of Rs 69.7 billion under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2023-24) underscores its commitment to advancing higher education.

This funding includes Rs 10.0 billion earmarked for the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme and supports 169 development projects across public sector universities and HEIs, comprising 139 ongoing and 30 newly approved projects. As of April 2024, Rs 35.820 billion has been released to facilitate these projects.

Following major development initiatives have been launched as under PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme, 100,000 laptops have been distributed to talented students in public sector universities and HEIs nationwide, aiming to enhance digital literacy and academic research capabilities.

Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships for Afghan National Students (Phase III) continues to foster educational collaboration and opportunities for Afghan students.

Provision of Higher Education Opportunities for 3000 students of Balochistan and FATA (Phase III) provides higher education access to underserved regions, promoting inclusive growth.

Establishment of China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre (CPJR) on Earth Sciences at Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad enhances bilateral research cooperation and scientific advancements in earth sciences.

Establishment of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University, Sibi, Balochistan (Phase II) focuses on expanding educational infrastructure in Balochistan.

Establishment of NUTECH Railway Engineering Technologies and Skills school (NURETSS) at National University of Technology develops specialized skills in railway engineering and technology.

Establishment of the National Centre of Nano-Technology aims to position Pakistan at the forefront of nano-technology research and application.

Establishment of the National Centre of Quantum Computing focuses on advancing quantum computing technologies and education.

Establishment of Manufacturing Technology, Automation, and Innovation Center promotes industrial innovation and modern manufacturing techniques.

Establishment of the National Centre for Brand Development aims to enhance national branding and marketing strategies.

Establishment of the National Growth Centre focuses on fostering economic growth and development initiatives.

In the current fiscal year, 15 projects have been slated for completion, with funding for 12 already finalized, highlighting the HEC’s efficient project management and dedication to educational development.

Through these strategic investments and initiatives, the HEC continues to provide a robust framework for educational reforms, ensuring Pakistan’s higher education sector evolves to meet contemporary challenges and global standards.