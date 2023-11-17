HEC evaluation team visit to SU concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad has concluded its three-day evaluation visit to the University of Sindh Jamshoro, employing the Institutional Performance Evaluation (IPE) and Postgraduate Programme Review (PGPR) methodologies.

The university spokesman informed here on Friday that the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) HEC Islamabad led a comprehensive assessment of various teaching and administrative departments, expressing contentment with the achievements observed.

A seven-member team including the Vice-Chancellor, University of Turbat Prof. Dr Gul Hassan, Head of school Computing, FAST-National University Karachi Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Memon, Shahzab Afzal Kayani, Humaura Quddus, Munawar Ali, Dr. Abdul Basit Mujahid and Asif Saeed Haider participated in the evaluation.

The Registrar University of Sindh Prof. Dr Mushtaque Ali Jariko, Director QEC Altaf Nizamani, Director Graduate Studies Prof. Dr Saima Qayoom Memon, Dr Muhammad Qasim Nizamani, and Dr Gulsher Leghari were present during the visit of the evaluation team.

The objective of the evaluation team was to assess the performance of various departments and institutes within the Alma Mater, with the aim of instigating positive and impactful changes in university governance. A total of 70 teaching departments, including the Institute of English Language and Literature (IELL), Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), Central library, Faculty of Education and other key

departments and institutes were visited by the team.

During the concluding day of their assessment, the team headed by Vice Chancellor University of Turbat Prof. Dr. Gul Hassan called on the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.

Discussions ensued regarding the observations made during the evaluation, where the team commended the incumbent Dr. Kalhoro for the effective conduct of classes across all departments.

The team noted the active engagement of teachers in their duties and praised the overall quality of teaching content, deeming it exquisite.

