HEC Executive Director advocates for digital transformation in academic credentials

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Dr. Zia Ul Qayyum, Executive Director of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), has emphasized the importance of streamlining the degree verification process and eliminating the need for intermediaries.

Talking in a recent podcast, he stated, "No one should be forced to pay agents for degree verification. If you approach HEC directly, you will not face disappointment. Why seek out third parties? Follow the policy and adopt the process."

Dr. Qayyum highlighted that HEC has already initiated a comprehensive transformation activity to address these challenges. "The first phase of this process may be time-consuming, but we are designing it carefully. I am confident that within the next few months, the components will be developed and implemented, resolving these issues," he added.

He also revealed that HEC is refining the concept of a location data deposit. "If universities start providing trial data, our students will be able to carry a digital academic passport. This passport will allow them to access services anywhere, with all their academic credentials achievable through technology."

Dr. Qayyum shared an innovative idea of creating an end-to-end academic blockchain.

"This blockchain will be secure, and as a student, I can grant permission for my documents to be shared with a specific university. Based on these documents, the university can admit me to an MPhil or PhD program. This model can also incorporate other learning abilities."

Reflecting on the evolution of higher education, Dr. Qayyum noted significant transitions over the years. "From my school days to now, universities have undergone massive changes. The transformations in the last four to five years necessitate further improvements in HEC's structure. Despite limited resources and challenging conditions, HEC has performed exceptionally well, with consistent government support."

He concluded by stressing the need for both short-term and long-term planning for HEC. "When policies are developed, improving and adapting them is not a bad thing. HEC was established with the goals of access, development, and equity, and it continues to strive toward these objectives."

This push for digital transformation aims to simplify academic processes, enhance transparency, and empower students with secure, accessible credentials in an increasingly digital world.