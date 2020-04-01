UrduPoint.com
HEC Extends Date To Apply For PM's Electric Wheelchair Scheme Amid Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:40 PM

HEC extends date to apply for PM's electric wheelchair scheme amid Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced that May 15 will be the final date for the universities' disable students to apply for Prime Minister's Electric Wheelchair Scheme.

The decision was taken by HEC in view of the situation prevailing in the country due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the official sources, HEC has announced that the disable students of public sector universities may apply till Friday, May 15, 2020 to avail the opportunity.

Similarly, the universities will submit the verified applications to HEC within a month after the expiry of the deadline, the HEC sources said while talking to APP on Wednesday.

The decision to this affect has been taken by the HEC with an aim to provide electric wheelchairs to disabled students studying in higher education institutions across the country.

The HEC sources further stated that such disabled students who stand registered as student in any program including graduate, post-graduate, MS, MPhil or Phd in any government run university or institutions authorized to issue degree can benefit from this scheme.

The wheelchairs were being provided on the directions of prime minister to those who have taken admission in public universities.

The aspiring students have also been asked to attach the requisite documents with applications as well, the sources added.

They added: the present government has identified the need and has launched this programmme worth Rs. 132 Million.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of 600 electric wheelchairs were to be distributed in three years duration 2019-21 in all regions of the country.

Initially, 208 electric wheelchairs had been distributed among the university students, who had applied for phase-I of scheme and were recommended by the evaluation committees of the public sector universities and HEC's steering committee.

While, during Phase-II around 200 more wheelchairs will be distributed and remaining 200 will also be distributed in the last phase of scheme.

