HEC extends IPFP applying date till April 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has extended the date to apply for Phase-II (Batch-II) of the Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs (IPFP) Program till April 15,2021.

Earlier, the HEC had given the final deadline for submission of application as March 31. However, the age limit to apply for the project is 40 years.

The project was initiated to provide all Pakistani fresh PhD graduates an opportunity to be placed as Assistant Professors on a tenure track system for a period of one year.

Under the programme, the HEC has invited applications for the fiscal year 2021-22 as 'IPFP Fellows' in all areas of study/disciplines.

National academy of Higher Education(NAHE), Deputy Director Mehwish Jabbar told APP that due to increase in the number of PhD holders, there was growing demand for such interim opportunities.

She urged that the candidates should fill required information online, upload mandatory documents and apply at HEC e-portal http://eportal.hec.gov.pk/ipfp.

The aim to launch the Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs (IPFP) program is to create an opportunity for fresh PhDs to obtain academic experience and mentorship, for one year in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), federal/provincial government post-graduate colleges or public sector R&D organizations, prior to their formal entry into the academic job market, she added.

However, the official sources told APP that the selected candidates will carry the title of IPFP Fellow throughout the period of their Fellowship i.e., NFDP and subsequent placements. IPFP Fellowship would be counted as part of professional experience, and treated as equivalent to a postdoctoral fellowship, they added.

They said that eligible candidates will get an outstanding opportunity to attend free of cost, online, one month National Faculty Development Program (NFDP) with a team of highly reputed International and National Trainers.

The eligible applicants who successfully complete NFDP will also get continuous capacity building opportunities through various online activities recommended by NAHE during the period of the Fellowship, the sources mentioned.

The HEC, they said, will facilitate in providing opportunity of placement at HEIs for one year as an IPFP Fellow by sharing credentials of successful candidates.

According to them, a faculty mentor will be assigned to each IPFP Fellow at the host university for guidance on major career-related issues, setting academic targets and supervision of their work in order to ensure a high degree of research productivity.

The HEC will pay a fixed Salary/Remuneration, currently fixed at PKR 100,000/- per month for a period of 12 months from the date of joining to the IPFP Fellows, they confirmed.

The IPFP Fellows will be eligible to compete for a Start-up Research Grant Program (SRGP) from the Research Wing of HEC, the official sources added. It is pertinent to mention here that the IPFP was established in 2009, and last revised in 2019.

The core objective of the program is to assist fresh PhD graduates in acquiring the competencies and professional characteristics required for effective teaching and research and ultimately for success in the academic profession.