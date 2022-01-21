UrduPoint.com

HEC Finalizes Online Distance Learning Policy 2021: Senate Informed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2022

HEC finalizes Online Distance Learning Policy 2021: Senate informed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Higher Education Commission (HEC) has finalized Online Distance Learning (ODL) policy 2021 to facilitate and improve the quality of private /external education for students who cannot afford regular education.

Responding to a question during question hour in Senate, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that ODL policy aims at increasing the capacity of the institutions to facilitate private students while ensuring quality.

He said that five universities were qualified for the distance learning in the country including AIOU and Virtual University of Pakistan, Lahore.

He said that the ODL policy lays down criteria that must be met by universities and approved by HEC, before start of distance education.

Senator Azam Nazir Tarar raised the issue that there was number of foreign universities operating without proper facilities and arrangements.

Chairman Senate referred the issue to the relevant committee.

Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan said that some universities were providing very good opportunity to the students since long.

In written reply, the ministry of Education said that now as per new policy the students having intermediate qualification may either take admission in two-year Associate Degree equivalent to 14 years education or four-year BS equivalent degree program equivalent to 16 years education.

In order to provide to provide access to quality higher education for students who are unable to attend the regular classes, HEC has already introduced ODL Policy online and distance learning policy for guidance of institutions. AIOU and Virtual University are currently providing such program while many other institutions are moving towards the program offering in distance learning and virtual mode.

