UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HEC Gives One Grace Mark For Law-GAT

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 30 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 03:43 PM

HEC Gives One Grace Mark for Law-GAT

The HEC has received complaints from a few candidates that there was a mistake in question paper of Law - Graduate Assessment Test (Law-GAT)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th September, 2019) The HEC has received complaints from a few candidates that there was a mistake in question paper of Law - Graduate Assessment Test (Law-GAT).The same issue had also come to HEC's attention via a section of the press.To investigate the matter, a technical committee of the HEC thoroughly reviewed the test questionnaire and found that all questions were correct and according to the defined standards.

The committee, however, concluded that the one ambiguous question, while correct, suffered from lack for clarity in its statement.

Therefore, based on the committee findings, to compensate this slight ambiguity HEC has decided that one grace mark will be given to all candidates appeared in Law-GAT, conducted on September 15, 2019.HEC further assured that as ever, it will continue to strive for upholding of quality standards for all its programs including the testing services and will continue to improve its services for all stakeholders.

Related Topics

Same September HEC 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Cricketers are ecstatic playing in Pakistan for th ..

2 minutes ago

CASA 1000 project to be completed on priority basi ..

2 minutes ago

Family court issues Decree of Khula" to Mohsin Ab ..

33 seconds ago

ATP hands Kyrgios suspended 16-week ban for poor b ..

5 minutes ago

Kashmir solidarity day to be observed on September ..

5 minutes ago

NA body on Cabinet Secretariat approves 'Naya Paki ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.