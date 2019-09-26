HEC Gives One Grace Mark for Law-GAT

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th September, 2019) The HEC has received complaints from a few candidates that there was a mistake in question paper of Law - Graduate Assessment Test (Law-GAT).The same issue had also come to HEC's attention via a section of the press.To investigate the matter, a technical committee of the HEC thoroughly reviewed the test questionnaire and found that all questions were correct and according to the defined standards.

The committee, however, concluded that the one ambiguous question, while correct, suffered from lack for clarity in its statement.

Therefore, based on the committee findings, to compensate this slight ambiguity HEC has decided that one grace mark will be given to all candidates appeared in Law-GAT, conducted on September 15, 2019.HEC further assured that as ever, it will continue to strive for upholding of quality standards for all its programs including the testing services and will continue to improve its services for all stakeholders.