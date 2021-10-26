HEC grants 99,987 scholarships in last four years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :A total of 99,987 scholarships have been granted to Pakistani students by the Higher education Commission (HEC) in last four years.

According to official report, some 657 scholarships have been granted to the students for foreign studies by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) during the period.

A total of 17,678 scholarship were granted to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa students, it said.

