HEC Grants 99,987 Scholarships In Last Four Years
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :A total of 99,987 scholarships have been granted to Pakistani students by the Higher education Commission (HEC) in last four years.
According to official report, some 657 scholarships have been granted to the students for foreign studies by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) during the period.
A total of 17,678 scholarship were granted to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa students, it said.
