HEC Grants NOC To EUM For M.Phil Admissions In Six Disciplines

Published January 01, 2023

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) granted Emerson University Multan (EUM) a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for offering admissions to M.Phil in six disciplines from the spring semester this year.

EUM Vice Chancellor, Dr. Muhammad Ramzan, told this news agency on Sunday that NOCs were confirmed by the HEC recently.

He informed me that the University would offer admissions in English, urdu, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Zoology from the next semester.

The VC hoped that though EUM was in the teething stage, the administration was trying its level best to make it a world-class university adding that his team including faculty and administrative staffers was working diligently in this connection.

EUM got a good response for admissions in the fall semester and it will in spring too, Dr. Ramzan maintained.

Replying to a question he stated that 12 students could be admitted against one Ph.D. faculty member of a department adding that in the English dept, the candidates can apply for Literature and Linguistics for their M. Phil.

To another question, the VC answered that those candidates who had applied for an M.Phil in the last semester would also be considered in the spring semester provided that they had been admitted to some other institution in the fall semester.

