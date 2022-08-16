UrduPoint.com

HEC Grants NOC To Gomal University For PhD In Electrical Engineering

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Higher Education Commission (HEC) has granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Gomal University for PhD programme in Electrical Engineering, said Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr Iftikhar Ahmed on Tuesday.

He said that the university was one of the oldest and prestigious institutions of higher education, adding the grant of NOC for award of PhD in Electrical Engineering became possible due to efforts of the university staff. Soon the university would advertise admissions in the PhD programme, he added.

Meanwhile, he said that the government had approved 500 kanal land for the Tank-campus of Gomal University, adding that the students of merged districts of North and South Waziristan would be able to acquire higher education without having to travel far from their areas.

