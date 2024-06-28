HEC grants NOC to IUB for MS Agriculture Plant Pathology

The Higher Education Commission has issued an NOC approving Master of Science (Hons) in Agriculture Plant Pathology at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur

Following the permission, MPhil and PhD degree will be offered in the Department of Plant Pathology at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar has felicitated the Dean Faculty of Agriculture and Environment Prof. Dr. Tanveer Hussain Turabi, Director Advanced Studies and Research Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naveed Aslam, faculty members and students.