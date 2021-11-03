UrduPoint.com

HEC Grants Permission To SU To Continue MA, M.Com (External) Programme

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 11:49 PM

The Higher Education Commission Islamabad has granted permission to management of University of Sindh Jamshoro to continue MA, M.Com (External) Programmes in its affiliated colleges till June 2022

It because of unwavering resolve and efforts of the Vice-Chancellor University of Sindh, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro that HEC has allowed the varsity to continue MA, M.Com (external) programmes, the university spokesman informed here on Wednesday.

This decision of the HEC will benefit those students who are not able to seek higher education directly in the universities. The extension of the programmes will enable youth to complete their 16 years of education effortlessly and be able to get suitable jobs in the national job market.

After the notification issued by HEC regarding extension of 2-year period for offering admissions to MA, M.Com as external candidates through Sindh University's affiliated colleges and subsequent approval granted by the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, the colleges will offer the programmes from tomorrow, the university spokesman informed and added that the Controller of Examinations, Dr. Siraj-ul-Haq Kandhro has issued the instructions to the principals of the affiliated colleges to allow the students to fill their online examination forms by logging on to the varsity's official website.

