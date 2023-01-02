UrduPoint.com

HEC Halts Admissions In Isra University

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2023 | 02:40 PM

HEC halts admissions in Isra University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has warned the students across the country not to take admissions in Isra University.

"In order to protect the future of students, admissions in all disciplines in Isra University have been stopped from Fall 2022" the HEC official warned the students across the country.

This will include all admissions including medical colleges, in the principal seat in Hyderabad as well as Karachi and Islamabad till the resolution of the ongoing crisis.

