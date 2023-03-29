UrduPoint.com

HEC Halts Admissions In Metropolitan University Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2023 | 12:40 PM

HEC halts admissions in Metropolitan University Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has halted admissions in Metropolitan University, Karachi and advised parents and students not to apply to the institution.

According to official sources in HEC on Wednesday, Metropolitan University, Karachi was chartered by the Government of Sindh in the private sector and recognised by Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan.

The university was allowed to offer undergraduate degree programmes (i.e., BBA, BS-Commerce, BS-Education, and BS-Islamic Studies) with 40 seats per semester only through its principal seat located at Sector 34-A, KDA Scheme # 33, Main University Road, Malir Cantt, Karachi, the sources informed.

Accordingly, HEC shall recognise/attest the degrees of students enrolled in only the above-mentioned degree programmes as per data shared by the university in line with HEC directions/guidelines and subject to fulfilment of all legal/codal formalities.

However, due to gross violations, operating through unauthorised campuses/study centres (located at Sukkur, Larkana, Quetta, Rawalakot, Islamabad, and Chakwal) and non-adherence to HEC guidelines, the admissions of Metropolitan University, Karachi have been stopped by the Commission w.e.f. August 5, 2022.

"Students and the public at large are hereby advised not to seek admission to Metropolitan University, Karachi. Otherwise, the degrees of students enrolled in the Metropolitan University after the cutoff date (i.e ., August 5, 2022) shall not be recognised by HEC," the sources added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Quetta Road Sukkur Larkana Chakwal Rawalakot Malir August HEC All Government

Recent Stories

17.41 million children vaccinated in first phase o ..

17.41 million children vaccinated in first phase of Polio drive

33 minutes ago
 NA passes resolution calling for simultaneous elec ..

NA passes resolution calling for simultaneous elections for all assemblies under ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th March 2023

3 hours ago
 Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

10 hours ago
 President of UAE receives Ramadan well-wishers

President of UAE receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.