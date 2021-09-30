UrduPoint.com

HEC Has No Association With Higher Education City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:20 PM

HEC has no association with Higher Education City

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan Thursday categorically denied its any association with the so-called housing project namely 'Higher Education City'.

Therefore, the impression that this was an HEC's housing project was entirely incorrect, said a news released issued here.

Launching or operating of such housing scheme has never been approved by HEC authorities or taken up with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for registration.

Marketing and advertising of this housing project with the association of HEC or any member or employee of HEC is not authorized.

HEC has nothing to do with any Agreement, if ever signed between some individuals with HEC employees, nor does it owe legal, financial or any other liabilities.

As Higher Education Commission (HEC) has no association with the 'Higher Education City', therefore the general public, investors, builders etc. are cautioned that bookings, purchases and investments in this housing project will purely be at their own risk, and HEC owes no liability.

