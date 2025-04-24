HEC Holds 3rd National Workshop To Align Editorial Practices With Global Standards
Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Higher education Commission (HEC) successfully conducted the 3rd Editors Orientation Capacity Building Workshop on Journal Recognition at King Edward Medical University (KEMU), Lahore.
According to HEC on Thursday, over 60 editors, researchers, and faculty from across Punjab participated to align local journal practices with international publishing standards. Key topics included COPE guidelines, peer review mechanisms, editorial policies, and best practices in academic publishing.
Prof. Dr. Saira Afzal, a distinguished academic at KEMU, led the workshop. She has held leadership roles in public health, community medicine, quality enhancement, and more.
She also serves on several national and international ethics and research committees.
KEMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Mahmood Ayyaz emphasized the importance of continuous capacity-building to improve the credibility and impact of Pakistani research journals.
Mr. Ghulam Nahi, Director General HEC Lahore, praised HEC and KEMU for their joint efforts to strengthen the country’s research ecosystem.
This initiative is part of HEC’s commitment to enhance academic quality and integrate Pakistan into the global research community.
