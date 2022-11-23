HEC holds capacity building programme for emerging women leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :National academy of Higher education (NAHE), the Higher Education Commission (HEC), on Wednesday conducted a five-day Capacity Building Programme for Emerging Women Leaders.

According to the HEC, around 30 female faculty and administration members of Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were in attendance.

The marathon sessions provided a platform to discuss issues facing the emerging women leaders.

Adviser (Academics, Curriculum & NAHE) HEC Engr Muhammad Raza Chohan and vice chancellors of different universities addressed and enlightened the audience.